Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy snow is forecast for the nation on Monday and Tuesday, when travelers are expected to concentrate for the Lunar New Year holiday.The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said on Sunday that snowfall will start in Gangwon Province on Sunday night and spread across the nation on Monday.The KMA predicted up to 30 centimeters of snow for Gangwon and the eastern parts of North Jeolla Province until Tuesday, over 25 centimeters for the central region and Chungcheong Province and over 15 centimeters for the southern regions.The central region and North Jeolla Province are forecast to receive heavy snow of three to five centimeters per hour on Monday afternoon, possibly causing heavy traffic congestion.Temperatures are also expected to plunge from Monday afternoon with strong winds.On Wednesday, the Lunar New Year Day, the mercury in Seoul is forecast to dip to minus seven degrees Celsius.