Senior Prosecutors Nationwide Hold Meeting after Court Denial of Extending Yoon's Detention

Photo : YONHAP News

Senior prosecutors from across the country held a meeting on Sunday to discuss the prosecution's responses after a court rejected the prosecution's request to extend the pretrial detention warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol.The Supreme Prosecutors Office said on Sunday that the meeting presided over by Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung started at 10 a.m. Sunday.The senior prosecutors appeared to have gathered to seek the next steps in Yoon's martial law case as his detention period nears its end after the Seoul Central District Court on Saturday rejected the prosecution's request to extend Yoon's detention for the second time.The prosecution team probing the case sought to obtain court approval for extending Yoon's detention to conduct a supplementary investigation after taking over the case from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, but the court did not recognize the necessity and validity of the extension.Prosecutors must indict the president before the end of his current detention period, which the prosecution speculates will be on Monday.If the prosecution decides not to indict, Yoon will be released immediately.