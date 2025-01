Photo : YONHAP News

The anti-corruption body has reportedly lifted its measure banning detained President Yoon Suk Yeol from meeting visitors other than his lawyers.According to legal circles on Sunday, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) sent a document of the decision to the Seoul Detention Center, where Yoon is in custody.The CIO reportedly sent the document on Friday, a day after transferring Yoon's martial law case to the prosecution.The CIO is said to have lifted the ban under the judgment that it can no longer impose any measures affecting Yoon's personal freedom as it handed over the case to the prosecution.With the move, Yoon is now allowed to meet his lawyers, as well as visitors, as the prosecution has not restricted such meetings.The CIO earlier took the step, citing concerns about Yoon destroying evidence.