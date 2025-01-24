Jeju Air Flight Recorder Stopped Recording 2 Kilometers Before Touching Runway

Photo : YONHAP News

The flight recorder on the ill-fated Jeju Air plane that crashed and killed 179 people stopped recording about two kilometers before skidding off the runway at Muan International Airport.The Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport released a preliminary report on the crash on its website Monday.The investigation board said feathers and blood stains of baikal teals, a species of duck, were found in both engines of the plane.The timing of the bird strike has not been determined, but the pilot issued a mayday alert at 8:58:56 a.m. and notified the plane would be making a belly landing due to a bird strike.The cockpit voice recorder and the flight data recorder stopped recording six seconds before the pilot's emergency call.Four minutes and seven seconds later, the jet crashed into a concrete localizer mound at the end of the runway.It is the first official report by the board, released after the information was provided to bereaved families on Saturday.