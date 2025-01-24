Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Jeju Air Flight Recorder Stopped Recording 2 Kilometers Before Touching Runway

Written: 2025-01-27 13:38:38Updated: 2025-01-27 13:48:32

Jeju Air Flight Recorder Stopped Recording 2 Kilometers Before Touching Runway

Photo : YONHAP News

The flight recorder on the ill-fated Jeju Air plane that crashed and killed 179 people stopped recording about two kilometers before skidding off the runway at Muan International Airport. 

The Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport released a preliminary report on the crash on its website Monday. 

The investigation board said feathers and blood stains of baikal teals, a species of duck, were found in both engines of the plane. 

The timing of the bird strike has not been determined, but the pilot issued a mayday alert at 8:58:56 a.m. and notified the plane would be making a belly landing due to a bird strike.

The cockpit voice recorder and the flight data recorder stopped recording six seconds before the pilot's emergency call.

Four minutes and seven seconds later, the jet crashed into a concrete localizer mound at the end of the runway. 

It is the first official report by the board, released after the information was provided to bereaved families on Saturday.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >