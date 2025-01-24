Heavy Snow Advisory in Effect for Central, Southern Regions Could Expand

Photo : YONHAP News

A heavy snow advisory is in effect for the central and southern regions with most parts of the country to receive snow or rain on Tuesday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Monday, about one to three centimeters of snow per hour is expected across the nation from the early morning and afternoon on Tuesday, potentially leading to the expansion of heavy snow advisories.Snowfall is expected to taper in the capital region, Gangwon Province, and the Gyeongsang provinces between the afternoon and evening hours.The weather agency has forecast ten to 20 centimeters of snow in the Seoul area, the inland and mountainous areas of Gangwon Province, eastern parts of North Jeolla Province, and mountainous areas of Jeju Island between Monday and Tuesday, with some areas getting more than 30 centimeters of snow.The interior ministry has activated "Level One" of the emergency response posture of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.