Ruling Party Calls Yoon's Indictment Wrong, Opposition Welcomes Charges

Photo : KBS News

Responses from the political sphere differed drastically, following the prosecution's indictment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.The ruling People Power Party(PPP) called the indictment wrong and improper while the main opposition Democratic Party welcomed the charges against Yoon as a logical step.In a statement on Sunday, PPP spokesperson Shin Dong-uk said that as many attorneys have pointed out, the prosecution's indictment is based on the "illegal detainment and investigation" of Yoon by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) without a proper probe of the president.He said it will be hard for the prosecution to avoid responsibility for the improper indictment in the future.The spokesperson added that it is now up to the judiciary to denounce the CIO's "illegal" investigation records and dismiss the indictment.The Democratic Party's spokesperson Han Min-soo said in a briefing at the National Assembly that the punishment of the insurrection's ringleader has finally begun.He said Yoon should stop deriding justices with deceit and lies, and attempting to incite his far-right supporters.Han called on the court to make a fair ruling based on the law and principle so that no one can ever again violate the nation's constitutional order and democracy, which were built on the sacrifices of many people.