Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Choi Sang-mok has instructed officials to make sure that measures to facilitate holiday traffic are working well as snow advisories have been issued in many parts of the nation.During a visit to the Korea Expressway Corporation's traffic management center on Monday, Choi called for providing ample real-time traffic and other related information through various means, expressing concern over road safety in case temperatures drop after snow or rain.Choi then visited Seoul city's Emergency Operations Center to check up on safety management plans during the Lunar New Year holiday.Noting that 119 is the first place people reach out to in a crisis, he ordered thorough links between related agencies to ensure rapid first aid and transportation during emergencies.Choi also visited the Gwanghui police patrol unit in Seoul to encourage police officers and reinforce the need for preventive patrols.