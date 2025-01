Photo : YONHAP News

Traffic has been slow on many sections of highway across the country on Monday, the third day of the extended six-day Lunar New Year holiday.According to the Korea Expressway Corporation, cars passing Seoul toll booths as of 2 p.m. were expected to take around seven hours to reach Busan, six hours to get to Gwangju, four hours and ten minutes to arrive in Daejeon, and nearly four hours to reach Gangneung.The 430-kilometer drive from Seoul to Busan usually takes around four hours.For cars heading to Seoul, it was expected to take five hours from Busan, three and a half hours from Gwangju, two hours from Daejeon, and just over three hours from Gangneung.The road authority predicted nearly five million cars would hit the roads on Monday with traffic to peak between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. and ease after 1 a.m.