Snow is blanketing the country a day ahead of Lunar New Year day on Wednesday.Heavy snowfall warnings and advisories are in place around the country, with up to over 20 centimeters forecast in South Chungcheong and North Jeolla provinces through Wednesday.Up to over 15 centimeters are expected in southern parts of Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces, and North Chungcheong Province.Strong winds will accompany precipitation along the western, southern and eastern coasts, as well as the southernmost island of Jeju.A cold snap advisory was issued for parts of the central region and the northern part of North Gyeongsang Province.Daytime temperatures are expected to stay below freezing in the central region, including Seoul where there mercury will sink to minus two degrees Celsius, with temperatures forecast to dip below minus ten in the capital for Thursday.