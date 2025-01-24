Over 10 Mln Foreigners Visited Seoul in 2024, Near Pre-Pandemic Level

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of foreigners who visited Seoul last year surpassed ten million, returning to the pre-pandemic level.According to the Seoul Metropolitan Government on Tuesday, 12-point-12 million foreign tourists came to Seoul between January and November 2024, 95 percent of the record high 12-point-74 million notched during the same period in 2019.During the pandemic, foreign tourists in the capital city had plummeted to two-point-19 million in 2022, and eight-point-03 million in 2023.This spring, the city government plans to host Seoul Festa 2025 from April 30 to May 6, featuring a large-sized road show, and a summer triathlon festival at Seoul's Han River between May 30 and June 1.An autumn barbecue festival at parks in the city will take place between October 25 and 26, and the 2024 Seoul Lantern Festival near Seoul's Cheonggyecheon stream during the month of December.The city government aims to attract 30 million foreign tourists this year, for each traveler to spend at least three million won, or two-thousand U.S. dollars, stay for at least seven days, and the revisitation rate to reach 70 percent.