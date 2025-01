Photo : YONHAP News

BLACKPINK member Rosé broke her own K-pop female artist record on the Billboard's main singles chart with "APT.," a collab with American pop star Bruno Mars.In a chart preview on Monday, Billboard said "APT." jumped two spots on the Hot 100 singles chart to number three, breaking the track's previous record of reaching the fifth spot."APT.," a song inspired by a popular Korean drinking game, debuted at eighth place on the chart following its release last October, becoming the first track by a K-pop female artist to rank in the top ten.The upbeat track has regained momentum after seasonal songs that had dominated the chart at the end of 2024 began sliding down.Billboard said "APT." also became the first K-pop track to top the Pop Airplay chart, a measurement of the week's most popular songs ranked by pop radio airplay detections.