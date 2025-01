Photo : YONHAP News

Three domestic films are in the midst of a fierce competition in theaters during the Lunar New Year holiday.According to local ticket sales data on Tuesday, action comedy "Hitman 2," starring Kwon Sang-woo, attracted some 189-thousand moviegoers on Monday to top the sales chart.The sequel to the 2020 film has drawn some 790-thousand in terms of accumulated ticket sales since opening."Dark Nuns," an occult flick starring Song Hye-kyo, trailed behind, attracting some 162-thousand moviegoers Monday with a cumulative sales of some 768-thousand."Secret: Untold Melody" starring Doh Kyung-soo and Won Jin-a, a remake of the 2007 Taiwanese fantasy-romance film "Secret," generated some 50-thousand ticket sales on the day of its release on Monday to rank third.As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, "Dark Nuns" topped ticket reservations at 26-point-eight percent, followed by "Hitman 2" and "Secret: Untold Melody."