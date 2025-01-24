Heavy Snow Advisories in Most Parts of S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy snow blanketed many parts of the nation on Tuesday, making holiday travel even more challenging for many South Koreans.According to weather authorities, over a meter of snow has accumulated in some mountainous regions of the southernmost Jeju Island, and over 30 centimeters in the provinces of North Jeolla, North Chungcheong, North Gyeongsang and Gangwon.Up to over 20 centimeters of additional snow are expected in the central Chungcheong and southwestern Jeolla regions until Wednesday, and up to over ten centimeters in most of the other remaining areas.Strong wind alerts are in place along the western, southern and eastern coasts, as well as Jeju, and cold snap advisories in parts of the central region and northern area of North Gyeongsang.As temperatures are expected to stay below freezing, concerns are on the rise that the snow on the roads could create black ice.Morning lows on Wednesday are forecast to dip to between minus 14 and minus one degree Celsius, before further dropping amid the cold wave Thursday morning.