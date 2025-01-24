Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Heavy Snow Advisories in Most Parts of S. Korea

Written: 2025-01-28 14:45:25Updated: 2025-01-28 16:12:18

Heavy Snow Advisories in Most Parts of S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy snow blanketed many parts of the nation on Tuesday, making holiday travel even more challenging for many South Koreans. 

According to weather authorities, over a meter of snow has accumulated in some mountainous regions of the southernmost Jeju Island, and over 30 centimeters in the provinces of North Jeolla, North Chungcheong, North Gyeongsang and Gangwon.

Up to over 20 centimeters of additional snow are expected in the central Chungcheong and southwestern Jeolla regions until Wednesday, and up to over ten centimeters in most of the other remaining areas.

Strong wind alerts are in place along the western, southern and eastern coasts, as well as Jeju, and cold snap advisories in parts of the central region and northern area of North Gyeongsang.

As temperatures are expected to stay below freezing, concerns are on the rise that the snow on the roads could create black ice.

Morning lows on Wednesday are forecast to dip to between minus 14 and minus one degree Celsius, before further dropping amid the cold wave Thursday morning.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >