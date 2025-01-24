Trains Slowed, Flights Canceled due to Snow amid Continued Holiday Exodus

Photo : YONHAP News

Some KTX high-speed trains were forced to run slower and flights were delayed or canceled due to the heavy snow as many South Koreans are traveling across the nation on the fourth day of the extended Lunar New Year holiday.According to the Korea Railroad Corporation(KORAIL), KTX bullet trains on the Gyeongbu Line connecting Seoul and Busan, as well as parts of the Honam, Gangneung and Jungang lines, had to reduce speed in multiple sections on Tuesday.The Super Rapid Train(SRT) departing from Seoul's Suseo Station also restricted maximum speed in some sections to between 170 and 230 kilometers per hour, causing partial delays.As of Tuesday afternoon, eleven flights were delayed at Incheon International Airport due to the inclement weather.At Gimpo International Airport, seven flights were canceled and 63 delayed as of 4 p.m., while 34 flights were canceled and 79 were delayed at Jeju International Airport.In the Gyeonggi provincial city of Yongin, the Yongin Everline Light Rail Transit was temporarily suspended at around 8:30 a.m., before resuming service at around 11:10 a.m.