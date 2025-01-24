Busan Air Plane Catches Fire at Gimhae Airport, All 176 People Evacuated Safely

Photo : YONHAP News

A passenger plane caught fire before takeoff on Tuesday night at Gimhae International Airport in the country’s southern port city Busan.According to fire authorities, the Airbus plane operated by Busan Air was preparing to leave for Hong Kong when its tail section caught fire at 10:30 p.m.All 169 passengers and seven crew members were evacuated safely, with three sustaining minor injuries.As the fire appeared to spread from the tail section, fire authorities activated their Level One emergency response posture at 10:38 p.m. and quickly deployed firefighters and fire trucks.The fire was completely put out at 11:31 p.m., about an hour after it started.The Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board plans to recover and analyze the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder to determine the exact cause of the fire, with passengers claiming it started in the luggage compartment in the tail section.The transport ministry closed three of the 40 aprons at the airport near the accident site.The ministry said 271 out of 279 scheduled flights at the airport would go ahead Wednesday as planned, while eight Air Busan flights have been canceled.