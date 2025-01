Photo : YONHAP News

The White House says U.S. President Donald Trump will pursue the “complete denuclearization of North Korea.”National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes made the statement in response to an inquiry from a South Korea media outlet, saying Trump will pursue the complete denuclearization of North Korea just as he did in his first term.Hughes said Trump had a good relationship with Kim Jong-un and that Trump’s mix of toughness and diplomacy led to the first-ever leader-level commitment to complete denuclearization, an apparent reference to the joint statement that Trump and Kim signed during their first summit in Singapore in June 2018.Under the 2018 document, the two sides agreed to work toward the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.Hughes’ statement came amid concerns that the Trump administration might seek a “small deal” with the North rather than complete denuclearization.