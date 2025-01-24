[KBS Survey] 60% of S. Koreans Think Constitutional Court Should Uphold Yoon’s Impeachment

Photo : KBS News

A KBS poll has found that 60 percent of South Koreans think the Constitutional Court should uphold the parliamentary impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.According to a KBS survey of one-thousand adults conducted by Hankook Research ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, 60 percent said the court should uphold the impeachment, while 36 percent said the court should dismiss it.Asked about the arrest and pretrial detention of Yoon by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO), 57 percent said they were legitimate measures in the investigation, while 40 percent said they were illegal and the CIO had no authority to investigate insurrection cases.When asked about a series of impeachments of Cabinet ministers by the opposition parties, 47 percent said they constituted excessive uses of power and paralyzed government functions, while 44 said they were legitimate uses of power to keep the government in check.Regarding the case of main opposition Democratic Party Chairman Lee Jae-myung, who is currently appealing a conviction under the Public Official Election Act, 62 percent said his second and third trials must conclude within three months each, while 29 percent said the court must fully deliberate the case no matter how long it takes.The survey, conducted between Friday and Sunday, has a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.