Japan Most Popular Overseas Destination for Holiday Travelers

Photo : YONHAP News

For the second consecutive year, two Japanese cities were the most popular destinations for South Korean travelers going abroad during the Lunar New Year and Chuseok holidays.According to data presented by Incheon International Airport to the office of main opposition Democratic Party lawmaker Jeon Yong-gi on Wednesday, Osaka and Tokyo were the most popular overseas vacation spots during both holidays last year.The two cities took the top spots during the 2023 Chuseok holiday as well, with the Japanese city of Fukuoka in third place.During the 2023 Lunar New Year holiday, Osaka ranked first while the Thai capital, Bangkok, came in second place and Tokyo was third.The popularity of Japanese cities as holiday destinations for South Koreans has grown significantly over the past two years.In 2022, the most popular overseas destinations were Los Angeles and Bangkok, with Vietnam’s Danang taking first place in 2020 and the Philippine capital, Manila, in 2021.