N. Korean Leader: This Year Crucial Time to Bolster Nuclear Capabilities

Photo : KBS News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called for efforts to bolster the country’s nuclear capabilities during visits to a nuclear material production base and a nuclear weapons institute.According to the North Korean newspaper the Rodong Sinmun on Wednesday, Kim visited the nuclear material production base and the Nuclear Weapons Institute on a date it did not specify.While inspecting the facilities, according to the paper, Kim reviewed the core processes for producing weapons-grade nuclear materials and learned about their production status.The paper said Kim stressed that this year is a crucial year in which the country should carry out tasks to bolster its nuclear forces.He also called for continued success in producing weapons-grade nuclear materials this year and strengthening the country’s nuclear shield, it said.The paper cited Kim as saying North Korea’s security situation makes it essential for the country to steadily strengthen its nuclear shield to guarantee its sovereignty, interests and development rights.