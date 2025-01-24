Pentagon: Schedule of S. Korea-US Joint Exercises Could Change

Photo : YONHAP News

An official with the U.S. Department of Defense has reportedly said there may be changes to the schedule of future joint military exercises between South Korea and the U.S., depending on President Donald Trump’s judgment and developments related to President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment.Radio Free Asia(RFA) issued the report Monday, quoting a Pentagon official familiar with plans for the combined exercises.But the official reportedly said that as of now, this year’s combined exercises will be held as planned.RFA drew the inference that the official believes there are currently no changes to the schedule, but that Trump might decide to suspend the exercises in the future.Also, Fred Fleitz, vice chief of the America First Policy Institute, who is close to Trump, told RFA on Friday that if there is a possibility that Washington can negotiate in good faith with Pyongyang, it wouldn’t be harmful to temporarily suspend the joint exercises during the negotiation process.Trump has expressed his intent to reach out to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un since he returned to the White House, but the North Korean foreign ministry said Sunday that the North should maintain its toughest stance against the U.S. as long as the U.S. rejects North Korea’s sovereignty and security interests.