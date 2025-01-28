Lunar New Year Holiday Traffic to Peak Wednesday

Photo : KBS News

Holiday traffic is expected to peak Wednesday, the fifth day of the extended six-day Lunar New Year weekend.According to the Korea Expressway Corporation on Wednesday, traffic congestion is expected to be worse Wednesday than Tuesday, with six-point-39 million vehicles likely to hit the nation’s roads.As of noon Wednesday, estimated travel time from Seoul to Busan was around seven hours and ten minutes, while it could be expected to take five hours and 40 minutes to drive from the capital to the southwestern city of Gwangju.Driving distance from Seoul to the eastern city of Gangneung was estimated at four hours, with a car trip to the central city of Daejeon likely to take two hours and 40 minutes.For people traveling to Seoul, it was expected to take eight hours and ten minutes to drive from Busan, six hours and 20 minutes from Gwangju, three hours and 20 minutes from Daejeon, and three hours and 50 minutes from Gangneung.Outbound traffic from Seoul is expected to peak between 2 and 3 p.m. and then ease after 11 p.m.For inbound traffic toward the capital, congestion is expected to peak around 4 p.m. Wednesday and ease after 1 a.m. Thursday.Heavy snow continues to cause disruptions for holiday travelers across the nation.As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, nine flights and 40 passenger ship voyages were canceled and 26 road closures were reported due to heavy snow.