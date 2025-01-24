US Commerce Secretary Nominee Vows to Expand US Local Production by Korean Companies

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee to run the Commerce Department, Howard Lutnick, has vowed to expand U.S. local production by South Korean companies.Lutnick made the pledge on Wednesday during his confirmation hearing at the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation as he said South Korea and Japan have taken advantage of the U.S.’ "good nature."The nominee said he’s going to work closely with the two countries to increase their manufacturing productivity in the U.S. as he stressed that “it's time for them to partner with us and bring that production back home.”Lutnick also advocated the need to scrap a subsidy program for leased electric vehicles(EV) that Hyundai Motor Company has benefited from.Asked by Senator Bernie Moreno on thoughts on a 75-hundred dollar subsidy that is given out to an electric Rolls Royce if it is leased in line with the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, Lutnick said that program must be ended.The nominee added, “that is the example of the failed industrial policy” of the U.S. that needs to be changed.