Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Authorities Launch Investigation on Tuesday's Air Busan Plane Fire

Written: 2025-01-30 13:35:44Updated: 2025-01-30 16:32:59

Authorities Launch Investigation on Tuesday's Air Busan Plane Fire

Photo : KBS News

Authorities have launched an investigation into the fire aboard an Air Busan passenger plane that forced the evacuation of 176 on Tuesday night at Gimhae International Airport in Busan.

The transport ministry’s Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board held a meeting on Thursday with the National Forensic Service, Busan Metropolitan Police and Busan’s fire and disaster headquarters on how to go about carrying out the investigation. 

The board said it is preparing to hold a joint on-site inspection once it receives the all-clear regarding the safety of the area, adding that there are serious concerns over secondary accidents given that the plane currently is carrying some 16 tons of fuel. 

The fuel will likely be removed before the on-site inspection.

The inspection will likely focus on finding the ignition point with various possibilities in mind, including the likelihood that the fire started from an object in one of the overhead bins.

The Airbus plane operated by Air Busan was preparing to leave for Hong Kong when its tail section caught fire at around 10:25 p.m. Tuesday.

All 169 passengers and seven crew members evacuated safely, with seven sustaining minor injuries.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >