Authorities Launch Investigation on Tuesday's Air Busan Plane Fire

Photo : KBS News

Authorities have launched an investigation into the fire aboard an Air Busan passenger plane that forced the evacuation of 176 on Tuesday night at Gimhae International Airport in Busan.The transport ministry’s Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board held a meeting on Thursday with the National Forensic Service, Busan Metropolitan Police and Busan’s fire and disaster headquarters on how to go about carrying out the investigation.The board said it is preparing to hold a joint on-site inspection once it receives the all-clear regarding the safety of the area, adding that there are serious concerns over secondary accidents given that the plane currently is carrying some 16 tons of fuel.The fuel will likely be removed before the on-site inspection.The inspection will likely focus on finding the ignition point with various possibilities in mind, including the likelihood that the fire started from an object in one of the overhead bins.The Airbus plane operated by Air Busan was preparing to leave for Hong Kong when its tail section caught fire at around 10:25 p.m. Tuesday.All 169 passengers and seven crew members evacuated safely, with seven sustaining minor injuries.