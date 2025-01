Photo : KBS News

South Korean infielder Kim Ha-seong has signed a two-year deal worth 29 million dollars with the Tampa Bay Rays.American sports channel ESPN cited unidentified sources saying on Monday that under the contract, Kim will receive 13 million U.S. dollars this year and 16 million dollars next year.As the package includes an opt-out after the first season, Kim will be available to sign as a free agent after this season.According to the sources, the latest payout is the most Tampa Bay has guaranteed in free agency for a position player since signing outfielder Greg Vaughn for four years at 34 million dollars in 1999.In late 2023, Kim became the first South Korean and the second Asian player to win a coveted Gold Glove in Major League Baseball(MLB).