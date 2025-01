Photo : YONHAP News

The number of Starbucks stores in South Korea has topped two-thousand, exceeding the number of such stores in Japan for the first time.According to the website of the American multinational chain of coffeehouses on Thursday, South Korea had a total of two-thousand-nine Starbucks stores as of the end of last month. That’s 18 more than Japan.With the latest figure, South Korea has placed third after the U.S. and China in terms of the number of Starbucks stores in the world.However, South Korea has managed to rank number one in terms of the number of such stores per capita, as its population stands at 52 million while the U.S.’ amounts to more than 330 million, China one-point-four billion and Japan 125 million.The number of Starbucks stores in South Korea has increased by more than 100 every year since 2013. In 2023 and last year alone, 116 stores were added, respectively.