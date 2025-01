Photo : YONHAP News

Warm weather and sunny skies are forecast for most parts of the country on Thursday, the last day of the Lunar New Year holiday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), most regions can expect sunny skies, while overcast conditions are forecast for South Chungcheong Province and the southern Jeolla Province.The inland Gangwon region and northern Gyeonggi area is under a cold wave warning.Daytime highs on Thursday will range between minus three and eight degrees Celsius, one to four degrees higher than Wednesday.Amid cloudy skies nationwide, as much as five centimeters of rain or snow are projected in the metropolitan area and the inland Gangwon region.Rain is expected in the southern parts of Jeolla Province and Jeju island starting Friday night.