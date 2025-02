Photo : YONHAP News

An American Airlines jet collided with a U.S. Army helicopter on Wednesday near Washington, killing all 67 people on board both aircraft.According to U.S. fire authorities, an American Airlines jet with 64 people aboard collided with a Sikorsky H-60 army helicopter carrying three soldiers on approach to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport around 9 p.m., crashing into the Potomac River.According to the local media, about 20 figure skaters, coaches and family members were aboard the ill-fated plane.Two Korean American teen skaters, Spencer Lane and Jinna Han, were among those killed, along with their mothers.Han and Lane were returning from a national training camp for figure skaters in Wichita, Kansas.