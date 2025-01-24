Samsung Mobile Phone Found among Personal Effects of Deceased N. Korean Soldier

Photo : YONHAP News

A North Korean soldier killed by Ukrainian forces while fighting for Russia was reportedly found with a cellphone manufactured by South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics.The Ukrainian Special Operations Forces said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that they killed two North Korean soldiers during a clearing operation targeting Russian military positions in Russia’s western Kursk region.Ukrainian forces disclosed the belongings of a fallen soldier, including protective and tactical gear, a DL-5 rangefinder, a 1PN139-1 thermal scope, an AK-12 assault rifle with a 1P87 optical sight and communication devices.An older 2G mobile phone with the Samsung logo was also among the confiscated items.The items also included printed documents written in Korean that provided pronunciation guidance for Russian words to use with captured Ukrainian soldiers.Ukrainian forces also found a handwritten New Year’s letter believed to have been sent by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to his deployed troops.