Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics has reportedly obtained approval to supply a version of its fifth-generation advanced high-bandwidth memory(HBM) chips to Nvidia.Bloomberg News reported on Friday that Samsung’s eight-layer HBM3E was cleared by Nvidia in December, quoting people familiar with the matter.One of the sources reportedly said Samsung is supplying those chips for Nvidia’s specialized version of its artificial intelligence processors tailored for the Chinese market.Bloomberg said Samsung and Nvidia declined to comment on the matter.