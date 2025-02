Photo : YONHAP News

Presidential chief of staff Chung Jin-suk and three other presidential aides will visit President Yoon Suk Yeol at the detention center where he is being held.According to an official at the presidential office on Friday, Chung, national security adviser Shin Won-sik, and senior secretaries for civil and political affairs will visit the president at the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi Province, Friday morning.They will be Yoon’s first visitors other than his lawyers, with the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials having lifted a ban on other visitors last Friday.Yoon’s former chief of staff Kim Dae-ki and some lawmakers from the ruling People Power Party are also expected to visit Yoon soon.Detainees facing trial are usually allowed visits once a day with a small number of people.First lady Kim Keon-hee reportedly has no plans to visit Yoon for the time being.