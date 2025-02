Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Choi Sang-mok has examined recent trends in U.S. trade policies under the new Donald Trump administration in a meeting with top officials and presidential aides.According to the finance ministry, the acting president presided over the meeting Friday at the government complex in Seoul.The participants in the meeting discussed the U.S. trade policies during the Lunar New Year holiday, including Trump’s address before House Republicans; remarks by Howard Lutnick, a nominee to lead the Commerce Department, at his confirmation hearing; and Trump’s plans to impose 25 percent tariffs on Canada and Mexico.The acting president called on related ministries to continue to assess policy changes quickly and produce response measures, stressing the importance of early responses.The participants included foreign minister Cho Tae-yul, industry minister Ahn Duk-geun and policy coordination minister Bang Ki-sun.