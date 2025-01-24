Yoon Tells Visiting Presidential Aides to Do Their Best, Not Get Discouraged

Photo : YONHAP News

A group of senior officials from the presidential office visited President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday morning at the detention center where he is being held.According to an official at the top office, presidential chief of staff Chung Jin-suk, national security adviser Shin Won-sik, and senior secretaries for civil and political affairs visited the president at the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi Province, at 10 a.m.During the 30-minute visit, Yoon urged the aides not to be discouraged and to do their best, given that the presidential office serves as the keystone of state affairs.The official said Yoon is in good health and maintains his resolute stance.Friday marked Yoon’s first chance to meet with anyone except his lawyers, after the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials lifted a ban on other visitors last Friday.First lady Kim Keon-hee reportedly has no plans to visit Yoon for the time being.