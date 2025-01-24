Highways Seeing Heavy Traffic Friday, Drivers Warned about Icy Roads

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation’s highways are seeing heavy traffic Friday, a day after the end of the Lunar New Year holidays.According to the Korea Expressway Corporation, roughly five-point-37 million vehicles are expected to hit the nation’s roads on Friday.Inbound traffic toward the capital is expected to peak around 5 to 6 p.m. before easing at 10 or 11 p.m.As for outbound traffic from Seoul, congestion peaked around noon to 1 p.m. and is expected to ease between 8 and 9 p.m.As of noon Friday, estimated travel time from Busan to Seoul was six hours and ten minutes, compared with the usual four-and-a-half hours.Travel from the southwestern city of Gwangju to the capital stood at five hours and 50 minutes, as opposed to the usual three hours and 20 minutes.Authorities have advised drivers to be extra careful as roads are expected to be icy, with many parts of the central region seeing one to five centimeters of snow amid freezing temperatures.