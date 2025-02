Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly’s special committee handling the parliamentary investigation into the martial law case plans to question President Yoon Suk Yeol and former defense minister Kim Yong-hyun next week.A committee official said Friday that the committee will visit the Seoul Donbgu Detention Center in Songpa District on Wednesday morning to interrogate Kim before heading to the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi Province, to question the president.The visits are likely to involve the participation of only the committee’s opposition lawmakers, given that its ruling camp legislators have expressed their intent not to be part of the visits.In the event that Yoon and Kim refuse to cooperate, the committee plans to file a complaint.On Wednesday last week, both Yoon and Kim were chosen as witnesses for the committee’s first hearing, but they did not attend the hearing.