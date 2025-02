Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court has selected additional witnesses in President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment trial, including National Election Commission(NEC) Secretary-General Kim Yong-bin.The court's public information officer Cheon Jae-hyun said in a briefing Friday that Kim was selected at the request of the National Assembly, while the court chose three other witnesses requested by Yoon’s defense team.The three are national security adviser Shin Won-sik, National Intelligence Service(NIS) Director Cho Tae-yong and former third NIS Deputy Director Baek Jong-wook.Kim, Shin and Baek are set to be questioned February 11, while Cho will testify February 13.Yoon’s defense team apparently wants Baek to testify to address Yoon’s election-rigging claims, given that Baek is a security expert who took part in the NEC’s security checks.