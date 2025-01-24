S. Korean Won Again Weakens past 1,450 per Dollar

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean won again zoomed past the one-thousand-450 mark against the U.S. dollar on Friday, when the foreign exchange market opened after a week due to the Lunar New Year holidays.The local currency weakened 21-point-four won against the greenback from the previous trading last Friday, with the Seoul 3:30 p.m. closing spot rate standing at one-thousand-452-point-seven won.In terms of day trading figures, the South Korean currency buckled to its lowest point since January 17.The won-dollar rate opened at one-thousand-446 won per dollar, or 14-point-seven won weaker than the previous session, and then devalued to one-thousand-456-point-three won at one point during the day after overseas factors that had surfaced during the holidays were tentatively reflected.The dollar strengthened after U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated on Thursday that he will slap 25 percent tariffs on Canada and Mexico starting Saturday.