Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors handling the December 3 martial law case have again raided the National Office of Investigation(NOI), under the Korean National Police Agency.The special team of prosecutors investigating the case said Friday that it sent investigators to the NOI in the afternoon to shed light on suspicions that the office sent a team of major crime unit detectives to support a so-called “arrest team” tasked with apprehending key figures, including politicians, on December 3.Prosecutors seized the mobile phones of some ten senior NOI officials in an earlier raid on December 19, including that of NOI chief Woo Jong-soo.The officials are suspected of sending the detectives to arrest key politicians at the request of the Defense Counterintelligence Command on the night President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law.