Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Choi Sang-mok appointed eleven ambassadors on Friday.The appointments were initially scheduled to take place at the end of last year but were postponed due to the December 3 martial law incident and the National Assembly’s subsequent decision to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol.The acting president presented the credentials to the eleven ambassadors after assessing that ambassadorial posts should not be left vacant any longer.In 2017, after the impeachment of then-President Park Geun-hye, then-acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn also carried out such appointments.Among the new ambassadors is Lee Ho-yul, who will serve as South Korea’s first ambassador to Cuba.South Korea and Cuba established diplomatic ties on February 14 of last year.