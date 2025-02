Photo : YONHAP News

Rain or snow is expected to continue through Saturday, mainly in the Chungcheong region, southern areas, and Jeju Island.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), snowfall in the Seoul metropolitan area and northern Gangwon Province is expected to subside.Authorities have advised drivers to exercise extra caution, as roads may become icy due to accumulating or freezing snow.Morning temperatures on Saturday will range from minus eight to six degrees Celsius nationwide, remaining similar to or slightly higher than on Friday, with Seoul at minus two degrees and Gwangju and Daegu at three degrees.Daytime highs on Saturday will rise by one to five degrees compared to Friday, reaching seven degrees in Seoul and nine degrees in Jeonju and Busan.