White House Discloses Arrest of S. Korean National in Promoting Illegal Alien Crackdown

Photo : YONHAP News

The White House disclosed the arrest of a South Korean national while promoting the progress made in the Donald Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigrants.At a press briefing on Friday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement(ICE), under the Department of Homeland Security, has arrested foreign nationals around the country.The spokesperson said ICE Atlanta arrested a South Korean on Tuesday, who has been convicted of nine counts of possession or control of material depicting minors in sexually explicit conduct.The White House posted related information on X, saying that the person was sentenced to five years in prison and a 20-year probation.Leavitt also mentioned that President Trump has decided to send some of the arrested foreigners to the Guantanamo Bay U.S. naval base in Cuba.The federal crackdown against illegal immigration was launched following Trump's inauguration on January 20.