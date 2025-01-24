Pres. Yoon's Team Calls on 3 Justices to Recuse Themselves from Impeachment Trial

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol's defense team submitted a written opinion calling on three Constitutional Court justices to recuse themselves from his impeachment trial.The legal team said on Saturday that it submitted the document to the court the previous day, claiming justices Moon Hyung-bae, Chung Kye-sun and Lee Mi-son should recuse themselves for voicing a political outlook and undermining fairness in the trial.The ruling People Power Party(PPP) and Yoon's team have recently accused the justices of being politically biased, including alleging close ties between Moon and main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung.Last month, Yoon's legal counsel filed a petition to recuse Chung from the impeachment trial, casting doubt over her impartiality, noting her being a member of a group of progressive-minded judges.That petition, however, was unanimously rejected by the court, which said subjective suspicion does not constitute a reason for the recusal of a justice.In accordance with the Constitutional Court Act, the president, who testified during his trial last month, is not permitted to request the justices' involuntary recusal.