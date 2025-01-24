Gasoline and Diesel Prices Rise for 16th Consecutive Week, Decline Expected Soon

Photo : YONHAP News

Gasoline and diesel prices at domestic gas stations increased for the 16th consecutive week, though a potential decline is expected as the foreign exchange rate and international oil prices show signs of stabilizing.According to the Korea National Oil Corporation's (KNOC) price information system Opinet on Saturday, the average price of gasoline rose six-point-nine won on-week to one-thousand-733-point-one won per liter in the fifth week of January.The average price of diesel also climbed eleven-point-three won to one-thousand-596-point-seven won per liter.International oil prices declined this week due to concerns over reduced energy demand for data centers following China’s DeepSeek AI model announcement and an increase in U.S. crude oil inventories.Dubai crude, the benchmark for Korean imports, fell one dollar and ten cents on-week to 81 dollars and 40 cents.An official at the Korea Petroleum Association projected that fuel prices may begin to decline next week, with the downward trend expected to continue for two weeks and diesel prices likely to see a steeper drop than gasoline.