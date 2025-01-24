On-Site Inspection of Air Busan Plane Fire to Take Place on Mon.

Photo : YONHAP News

An on-site inspection regarding the fire that broke out on board an Air Busan plane, as it tried to take off from Gimhae International Airport earlier in the week, will take place on Monday.According to an investigation committee at the transport ministry on Friday, the inspection date was set for early next week in consideration of a rain forecast over the weekend.A joint investigation team, comprising the National Forensic Service and authorities from France, completed a safety inspection on Friday, involving the aircraft's fuselage, internal parts and freight section. The plane is an France-based Airbus A321 model.Passenger luggage in the freight section was sent to Air Busan after a security check to be returned to the passengers.The field inspection next week will proceed with around 16 tons of loaded fuel intact after the committee gave the green light following a safety examination.The tail section of the Air Busan flight caught fire while preparing a takeoff for Hong Kong Tuesday night, after which all 176 people onboard evacuated safely with seven sustaining minor injuries.