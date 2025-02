Photo : YONHAP News

The White House reaffirmed a plan announced earlier to impose a 25-percent tariff against Canada and Mexico and a ten-percent tariff against China starting Saturday.At a press briefing on Friday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said she had just met with President Donald Trump prior to the briefing, before confirming that the tariffs will be implemented as previously announced.Leavitt said should Trump decide to "roll back" on the tariffs at some point in time, the decision is up to him to make, but that they are currently expected to take effect on Saturday.The spokesperson also refuted a Reuters report that said Trump was expected to announce a new plan to impose the tariffs against Canada and Mexico effective March 1.Trump, who began his second term on January 20, announced the tariffs, citing insufficient efforts to block illegal immigration and entry of narcotics.