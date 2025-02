Photo : YONHAP News

A fire broke out at the National Hangeul Museum in Seoul's Yongsan District Saturday morning, injuring one of the firefighters deployed to contain the outbreak.According to fire authorities, the fire is suspected of having started at around 8:40 a.m. on the third floor where construction was in progress to extend the building.The museum has been closed since last October due to the construction.The primarily flames were under control three hours and 50 minutes later, while four out of six people that were inside the museum evacuated on their own, and two others were rescued.A firefighter in his 40s was transferred to a hospital after being struck by falling debris.The blaze was completely extinguished in six-and-a-half hours.Authorities have yet to confirm any damage to cultural assets. Still, the museum has sent 257 artifacts in its possession to the National Museum of Korea for safekeeping.