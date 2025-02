Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's gross domestic product (GDP) per capita was estimated to have surpassed 36-thousand dollars last year.According to data from the Bank of Korea and the Finance Ministry on Sunday, the GDP per capita for 2024 is estimated at 36-thousand-24 U.S. dollars, up 454 dollars or one-point-28 percent on-year.The estimate is similar to the 36-thousand-132 dollars projected by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in October.The figure is higher than the IMF estimates for Japan and Taiwan.South Korea's GDP per capita exceeded 30-thousand dollars in 2016 and climbed to 35-thousand-359 dollars in 2018 before slipping to 33-thousand-503 dollars in 2020 due to COVID-19.The figure rebounded to hit 37-thousand-503 dollars in 2021 but fell back to below 35-thousand dollars in 2022 before increasing for the following two years.