N. Korea Criticizes US Weapons Sales to S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea said that South Korea cannot escape its strategic inferiority even with weapons provisions by the United States, criticizing the U.S. weapons sales to its ally.In a commentary on Sunday, the North's state Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said that provisions of any weapons by the United States are not sufficient to "save" South Korea from its strategic deficiency.Calling the United States the "world's biggest war merchant," the KCNA accused it of stepping up weapons sales to South Korea.The KCNA took issue with the recently announced proposed sales of weapons to South Korea, denouncing the sales as an attempt to destroy the balance of power in the region to cement its hegemonic status.The accusation came after the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency recently announced proposed sales of weapons to South Korea, which will include BQM-177A subsonic sea-skimming aerial targets for Aegis-equipped destroyers and GQM-163 target drones.