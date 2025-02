Photo : YONHAP News

United States President Donald Trump has officially imposed significant tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China.According to The Associated Press and Reuters, Trump on Saturday signed an order to place duties of ten percent on all imports from China and 25 percent on imports from Mexico and Canada, citing illegal drugs and immigration issues involving the three nations.But energy imported from Canada, including oil, natural gas and electricity, would be taxed at a ten percent rate.The duties on the three countries will reportedly take effect on Tuesday.Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that his country planned to initially retaliate with 25 percent tariffs on some 20 billion dollars worth of U.S. goods on Tuesday.Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum also said that Mexico would implement tariff and non-tariff measures in defense of Mexico's interests.