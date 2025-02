Photo : YONHAP News

The Navy has launched a new fleet command, a core unit of the maritime three-axis system against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.The Navy said on Sunday that the newly launched Navy task fleet command, a core unit of the maritime three-axis system, will also protect the country's maritime transportation routes.The maritime three-axis system refers to the maritime version of the military's three-axis deterrence structure comprising the Kill Chain preemptive strike platform, the Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation system and the Korea Air and Missile Defense.The Navy said that the new fleet command, which was launched on Saturday, operates ten destroyers, including four Jeongjo the Great destroyers equipped with the latest Aegis combat system, and four auxiliary ships.The number of destroyers assigned to the new command is likely to increase to 18 by the mid-2030s.