Politics

PPP Floor Leader Urges Acting President to Refuse Appointment of Constitutional Court Justice

Written: 2025-02-02 14:07:36Updated: 2025-02-02 14:25:59

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party (PPP) floor leader Kwon Seong-dong said that Acting President Choi Sang-mok should refuse to appoint Ma Eun-hyeok as Constitutional Court justice even if the court rules otherwise.

The PPP floor leader made the remarks to reporters on Sunday at the National Assembly, claiming that as the president has the final authority to appoint constitutional judges, as well as the authority to suspend or reject their appointments, the opposition party or the Constitutional Court cannot force the acting president to make the appointments.

The court earlier said that it will reveal its decision on Monday on whether the acting president's failure to appoint Ma as Constitutional Court Justice is unconstitutional.

On December 31, Choi approved the appointment of two justices – Chung Kye-sun and Cho Han-chang, but deferred the appointment of Ma, citing the need for a bipartisan compromise.

The PPP floor leader also called on the acting president to hold off appointing Ma until the Constitutional Court draws a conclusion on the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, claiming that if Han's impeachment is dismissed, Choi's appointment of the court justices will lose its legitimacy.
